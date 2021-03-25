Left Menu

Gangster, accomplice held after encounter with police in Delhi

Another bullet fired by gangster and his associate hit the bullet-proof jacket of Sub-Inspector Priyanka, the first Delhi Police woman personnel to be part of an encounter team, the officer said.

Updated: 25-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 11:38 IST
An alleged gangster and his accomplice wanted in several cases were arrested after an encounter with police on Bhairon Marg in Central Delhi's Pragati Maidan area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Rohit Choudhary, was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his arrest while his accomplice, Parveen alias Titu, was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, they said.

The two suffered injuries in the legs during the encounter and were taken to hospital, police said. This was the first time that a Delhi Police woman personnel was part of the encounter team, they claimed.

Both accused are wanted in cases of MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), murder, attempt to murder and other cases of robbery as well, police said.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch team got a tip-off that gangster Rohit Choudhary and his accomplice would reach Bhairon Marg in a blue car, following which a trap was laid down at Bhairon Marg near the parking, they said.

''At about 4.50 am, when police noticed the car coming from Ring Road side, they tried to stop the vehicle by placing a barricade but the driver hit it and opened fire on the police team while trying to flee. The police team also opened fire in self defence,'' a senior police officer said.

During the cross-firing, a shot hit the bullet-proof jacket of ACP Pankaj. Another bullet fired by gangster and his associate hit the bullet-proof jacket of Sub-Inspector Priyanka, the first Delhi Police woman personnel to be part of an encounter team, the officer said. Both the accused were shot in the legs and immediately taken to RML hospital by a PCR van, police said.

