Left Menu

Biden taps Harris to lead diplomatic effort to stem immigrant flow at southern border

US President Joe Biden has put Vice-President Kamala Harris in charge of leading the diplomatic effort to address the root causes of migration from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras and to stem the recent surge of immigrants to Americas southern border.It is the first major foreign policy issue to be assigned to Harris, and it comes as the White House grapples with a growing number of migrants from the Central American countries at the southern border, including thousands of minors arriving without adult family members.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:05 IST
Biden taps Harris to lead diplomatic effort to stem immigrant flow at southern border

US President Joe Biden has put Vice-President Kamala Harris in charge of leading the diplomatic effort to address the root causes of migration from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras and to stem the recent surge of immigrants to America's southern border.

It is the first major foreign policy issue to be assigned to Harris, and it comes as the White House grapples with a growing number of migrants from the Central American countries at the southern border, including thousands of minors arriving without adult family members. Announcing his decision on Wednesday, Biden said nobody is better qualified than Harris, who ran the second-largest attorney general's office in America, to deal with the migration issue.

In 2010, Harris was elected California's Attorney General and oversaw the largest state justice department in the United States. Harris, 56, is the first female US vice president as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president.

The task mimics Biden's own efforts in 2014 and 2015, when he was tapped by then-President Barack Obama to lead diplomatic efforts in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador after a surge of unaccompanied minors from those countries began arriving in the US.

''This new surge (of migrants) we are dealing with now started with the last administration but it is our responsibility to deal with it humanely and to stop (it from) happening and so this increase has been consequential,'' Biden told reporters at the White House.

''The vice president has agreed... to lead our diplomatic effort and work with those nations to accept the returnees and enhance migration enforcement at their borders and we are already talking with Mexico about that,'' he said.

When he took office two months ago, Biden, a Democrat, stopped further construction of the border wall championed by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump and embraced what he said would be a more humane treatment of migrants. Many migrants have viewed Biden's policy shift as an invitation to make the journey on the assumption that if they make it past the US-Mexico border, they will be allowed to stay in America.

In an interaction with reporters before his meeting with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the migrants issue, Biden said his administration is going to be dealing with a full team.

''I (can) think of nobody who is better qualified to do this than... this is a woman who ran the second-largest attorney general's office in America after the United States attorney general in the State of California,'' he said about Harris.

''Thank you, Mr. President, for having the confidence in me. There is no question that this is a challenging situation,'' Harris said.

Harris said there are many factors that lead residents to leave these countries in Central America.

''While we are clear that people should not come to the border now. We also understand that we will enforce the law...,'' she said.

Harris stressed addressing ''the root causes that cause people to make the trek, as the president has described, to come here''.

''I look forward to engaging in diplomacy with government, with the private sector, with civil society and the leaders of each in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to strengthen democracy and the rule of law and ensure shared prosperity in the region. ''We will collaborate with Mexico and other countries throughout the Western Hemisphere and as part of this effort, we expect that we will have collaborative relationships to accomplish the goals the president has and that we share,'' she said.

According to the White House, the vice president's leadership on this issue will focus both on the goal of stemming the flow of irregular migrants to the United States and on the establishment of a longer-term strategic partnership with these countries based on respect and shared values.

''We need to deal with what's happening in the Northern Triangle and address it in a way that is about not only diplomacy, but bringing our allies together,'' Harris said.

The vice president will oversee diplomatic efforts and work with these nations to accept returnees and enhance migration enforcement on their borders, implement the strategy to address the root causes of migration and work to create economic prosperity, fight corruption, improve good governance and strengthen the rule of law.

In addition, Harris will work closely with various Cabinet members, including the Secretary of State and the Administrator for International Development, as well as the Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle.

She will also engage with civil society, international organisations and governments in the region to build, strengthen, and expand Central and North American countries' asylum systems and resettlement capacity and increase opportunities for vulnerable populations to apply for protection closer to home.

Meanwhile, the Department of Defence approved a request for assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children at a vacant dormitory at Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland, Texas and an area of land on Fort Bliss, Texas to construct a suitable temporary housing facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ishan, Suryakumar deserve to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad: Laxman

Newcomers Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have capitalised on the opportunities to deserve a place in Indias T20 World Cup squad later this year, said former India batsman VVS Laxman.The 22-year-old Ishan and Suryakumar, 30, made dream st...

Ship stuck in Suez like a "beached whale", firm aiming to free it says

Efforts to dislodge a 400 m 1,312 foot long container vessel that has choked traffic along the Suez Canal resumed at high tide on Thursday, with five tugs working to drag the vessel to deeper water, according to ship-tracking data. The Ever...

Parliament passes bill to establish National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development.

Parliament passes bill to establish National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development....

TMC worker killed in clash with CPI(M)-ISF; 5 arrested

A TMC activist has been killed in a clash with members of opposition alliance CPIM and Indian Secular Front ISF in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Madhya Belegachi village on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021