Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny in stable condition - Interfax

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was in a stable and satisfactory condition after his allies raised the alarm over his health, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service.

Navalny's allies said on Wednesday they were concerned by a deterioration in his health and his lawyers said they had not been allowed to visit him in prison.

