Left Menu

Delhi HC to hear Akbar's plea against Ramani's acquittal in defamation case on Apr 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:50 IST
Delhi HC to hear Akbar's plea against Ramani's acquittal in defamation case on Apr 5

The Delhi High Court Thursday said it will hear on April 5 a plea by former Union minister M J Akbar challenging a trial court order acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed against her over allegations of sexual harassment.

The plea, which was scheduled to be heard today, could not be taken up as Justice Mukta Gupta was not holding court.

Akbar has challenged the trial court's February 17 order acquitting Ramani in the case on grounds that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.

The trial court had dismissed the complaint filed by Akbar, saying no charges were proved against Ramani.

It had said it was of the considered view that the case of Akbar regarding commission of offence punishable under Section 500 (punishment for the offence of defamation) IPC against Ramani is not proved and she is acquitted for the same.

The court had said it was shameful that crimes against women are taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana were written about respecting them.

The glass ceiling will not prevent Indian women as a roadblock in advancement in society of equal opportunities, it had said.

Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

He resigned as a Union minister on October 17, 2018.PTI SKV SKV DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

Greeces celebrations for the bicentenary of the start of the nations war of independence are culminating in a military parade and warplane flyby in Athens on Thursday, the countrys Independence Day.But with the country struggling to tackle ...

Amid political turmoil in Maha, Supriya Sule meets Sonia Gandhi

NCP leader Supriya Sule met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday amid the ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra following corruption allegations levelled against the state home minister.In the wake of the crisis, the BJP has been d...

HK's Hang Seng falls on tech slump after SEC delisting move

Slumping dual-listed tech firms weighed on Hong Kongs Hang Seng index on Thursday after the top U.S. securities regulator began implementing measures that could remove some foreign companies from American stock exchanges. The Securities and...

Germany's Merkel defends decision to procure vaccines via EU

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her governments decision to procure coronavirus vaccines jointly with other European Union member states, saying a failure to do so would shake the bloc to its core.Despite all the complaints, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021