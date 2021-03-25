TMC worker killed in clash with CPI(M)-ISF; 5 arrested

TMC worker killed in clash with CPI(M)-ISF; 5 arrestedPTI | Baruipur | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:01 IST
A TMC activist has been killed in a clash with members of opposition alliance CPI(M) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Madhya Belegachi village on Wednesday evening when TMC activists were canvassing for party candidate Bivash Sardar for the Baruipur Purba assembly seat.
Suddenly, a clash erupted between TMC activists and ISF and CPI(M) members in the area, leading to head injury to 60-year-old Ruhul Amin Middye, a member of the ruling party in the state, a police officer said.
Middye was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.
Based on a police complaint lodged by a TMC activist, a case has been registered against 15 people, of whom five have already been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the others, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ruhul Amin Middye
- CPI(M
- Middye
- Indian Secular Front
- West Bengal's
- Madhya
- Kolkata
ALSO READ
Kerala CM, 6 CPI(M) ministers in fray; FM Thomas Isaac denied poll ticket
West Bengal polls: Left-Congress-ISF alliance names CPI(M)'s Minakshi Mukherjee as candidate from high-stakes Nandigram seat.
CPI(M) fields candidate in Nandigram against Mamata, Suvendu
CPI(M) fields Minakshi Mukherjee against Mamata, Suvendu from Nandigram
Kerala CPI(M) workers take out march in Kuttiyadi over seat sharing