China urges U.S. to stop 'discriminatory' action against its firms

China on Thursday urged the United States to stop "discriminatory" action against Chinese companies after the U.S. adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the U.S. measures distort market principles.

