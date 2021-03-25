China urges U.S. to stop 'discriminatory' action against its firms

China urges U.S. to stop 'discriminatory' action against its firmsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:12 IST
China on Thursday urged the United States to stop "discriminatory" action against Chinese companies after the U.S. adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the U.S. measures distort market principles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Chinese
- United States
- Hua Chunying
- China
ALSO READ
Germany wants common sanctions policy with U.S. -foreign minister
U.S. prosecutors say Honduras has become a 'narco-state'
Chinese govt should have no role in succession process of Dalai Lama: US
South Korea agrees to 13.9% increase in funding for U.S. troops - ministry
Global experts report on genocide studies verifies Chinese govt 'intent to destroy' Uyghurs