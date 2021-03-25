Maha: Man, two minor daughters found dead in well

A 42-year-old man and his two minor daughters were found dead in a well near their farm in Talegaon Dhamdere of Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Thursday.

The deaths came to light when the deceased man's brother informed the police on Tuesday afternoon after he found their footwear near the well, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Bhujbal and his daughters Disha (10) and Rutuja (8), the official said.

No suicide note has been recovered and the police have registered a case of accidental death, he said.

The deceased man worked in Pune and had gone for a visit to his house in Talegaon Dhamdere, he added.

