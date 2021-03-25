Joint committee on data protection bill gets another extension to submit report

The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Personal Data Protection Bill was on Thursday given extension till the monsoon session to submit its report.

The JCP was constituted in Lok Sabha in December 2019, and was expected to submit its report in the budget session.

Advertisement

Meenakashi Lekhi of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved a motion seeking extension up to the monsoon session of parliament for the 30-member panel to submit its report.

''That this House do extend up to the first week of monsoon session 2021 of Parliament the time for presentation of the report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019,'' the motion read. It was passed by a voice vote.

The panel has 20 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

The Personal Data Protection Bill seeks to regulate the use of individual's data by the government and private companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)