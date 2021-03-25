Left Menu

Olympic torch relay finishes its first day in Fukushima

Reuters | Fukushima | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:58 IST
Representation Image Image Credit: ANI

A runner carrying the Olympic torch completed the first day of the relay in Fukushima, Japan, on Thursday, an event that was postponed for a year due to the global pandemic.

With waves, smiles, and high fives - but no cheers - the Olympic torch relay set off on Thursday, beginning a four-month countdown to the postponed 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, the first-ever organized during a deadly pandemic.

