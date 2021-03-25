Left Menu

Ker Tourism launches 'My First Trip 2021' campaign targeting domestic tourists

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:01 IST
Ker Tourism launches 'My First Trip 2021' campaign targeting domestic tourists
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Kerala Tourism on Thursday launched a pioneering travel initiative led by ten influencers from around the country who will carry out a new-media campaign to attract domestic tourists in the post-Covid era.

Rani George, Principal Secretary, Tourism, flagged off the Kerala Blog Express, titled 'My First Trip 2021', which is slated to conclude on March 29.

The influencers will tread different itineraries for six nights and five days, facilitating the production of exclusive content for Kerala Tourism, an official statement said here.

The images, videos, and literature generated by them would be shared on social media platforms as #MyFirstTrip.

They would announce to the world that destinations in God's Own Country continue to be open for tourists.

Kerala Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja, and Biju BS, Deputy Director, Marketing, Kerala Tourism, were also present at the function held here.

The trip would give the participants a chance to not just visit the famous tourist destinations in Kerala, but experience the cuisine, culture, art, and other popular activities around, Rani George said.

''The tourism industry was struck by the pandemic and Kerala was no exception. Gradually, we learned to live on with Covid-19. We started to see visitors coming to Kerala from November-December 2020. Now, these vloggers can also spread the word to the world that Kerala is safer to explore since Covid-19 cases are on the decline in the state. So, people would understand the situation,'' she added.

Teja, in his address, said that through the trip, the vloggers would certainly experience the warmth of people and understand how safe the state was to explore.

While the previous editions of the Kerala Blog Express had only international bloggers and social media influencers, 'My First Trip 2021' has only domestic influencers and aims to provide additional impetus to the current domestic marketing initiatives of Kerala.

'My First Trip will take the influencers on a trip across various destinations in 10 specially branded cars, stipulating the pandemic protocol in mind.

The participants will follow five different itineraries around the state.

The destinations include the Jadayu Earth Centre at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, Thumboormuzhi Garden near Chalakudy in Thrissur district, Vazhachal, Athirapally waterfalls near it, and the Malakkapara hill station in the area.

The travelers would also experience village life at Munroe Island (Kollam) and nature walk along with the bird sanctuary in Kumarakom (Kottayam) and a houseboat cruise there, besides visits to the Muziris Heritage project sites north of Kochi and a town walkthrough coastal Alappuzha.

Other highlights are visits to the Punnamada lake, Marari beach, boating in the Periyar Lake, Tea Museum in Idukki district, the dams at Kundala and Mattupetti, and water sports at Cherai northwest of Kochi.

Four of the influencers are from Mumbai, three from Delhi, and one each from Hyderabad (Telangana), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and Ajmer (Rajasthan), the Tourism statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU needs more vaccine production capacity - Merkel

European Union leaders will discuss how to make sure more vaccines are made on European soil since the blocs supply problems are more to do with a lack of production capacity than with under-ordering, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. B...

Soccer-Premier League not part of test events for fans return: Times

Premier League clubs will not be involved in test events for the return of large crowds at stadiums next month as the government does not want to give some teams an unfair advantage heading into the closing stages of the campaign, the Times...

NCLT nod to Airtel, Hughes VSAT operations merger

The National Company Law Tribunal NCLT has sanctioned a scheme of arrangement between Bharti Airtel, Bharti Airtel Services, Hughes Communications India and HCIL Comtel, according to a regulatory filing.In May 2019, telecom operator Bharti ...

Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

Greeces celebrations for the bicentenary of the start of the nations war of independence are culminating in a military parade and warplane flyby in Athens on Thursday, the countrys Independence Day.But with the country struggling to tackle ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021