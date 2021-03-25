SC quashes FIR lodged against journalist Patricia Mukhim over Facebook post

The Supreme Court Thursday quashed an FIR lodged against journalist Patricia Mukhim for allegedly creating communal disharmony through her Facebook post.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao allowed the plea filed by Mukhim against the Meghalaya High Court order which had refused to quash the FIR against her.

“We have allowed the appeal,” the bench said while pronouncing the judgement.

The top court had reserved its verdict in the matter on February 16. Mukhim’s counsel had earlier argued before the apex court that there was no intention to create disharmony or conflict through the post which referred to an incident of a murderous assault on July 3, 2020.

