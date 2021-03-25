Left Menu

Mining dependents welcome Goa govt's plan to form corporation

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:17 IST
Mining dependents welcome Goa govt's plan to form corporation

A union of mining dependents in Goa on Thursday welcomed the state government's announcement about forming a state mining corporation and said the move should provide a practical solution to their problems.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday proposed to form Goa Mining Corporation to resume iron ore extraction and export activities, which have been stalled following the Supreme Court order to quash 88 mining leases.

The decision to form a corporation is a welcome step, president of the Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) Puti Gaonkar said, adding that the corporation should first help restore jobs of mining dependents.

The modalities of the corporation are worked out and will be declared soon by the state government, with timelines for restoring jobs and protecting the current employment, he said.

Gaonkar further said the road map of employment for workers at mines, trucks and barges needs to be spelt out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI has major concerns on cryptocurrencies, flagged it to govt: Das

The Reserve Bank has major concerns on the cryptocurrencies traded in the market and has conveyed the same to the government, its governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said.Underlining that both the government and the RBI are committed to fi...

EU needs more vaccine production capacity - Merkel

European Union leaders will discuss how to make sure more vaccines are made on European soil since the blocs supply problems are more to do with a lack of production capacity than with under-ordering, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. B...

Soccer-Premier League not part of test events for fans return: Times

Premier League clubs will not be involved in test events for the return of large crowds at stadiums next month as the government does not want to give some teams an unfair advantage heading into the closing stages of the campaign, the Times...

NCLT nod to Airtel, Hughes VSAT operations merger

The National Company Law Tribunal NCLT has sanctioned a scheme of arrangement between Bharti Airtel, Bharti Airtel Services, Hughes Communications India and HCIL Comtel, according to a regulatory filing.In May 2019, telecom operator Bharti ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021