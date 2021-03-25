Left Menu

Canada votes to collect data to document 'environmental racism'

Similar cases of polluting industries being sited in racial minority communities are common across Canada and the United States, where President Joe Biden signed an executive order in January pledging to tackle the issue. "For too long, people just didn't realize that some people were being exposed to more toxins than others simply because of the color of their skin," said Lenore Zann, a Liberal Party parliamentarian from Nova Scotia and the Canadian bill's sponsor.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:33 IST
Canada votes to collect data to document 'environmental racism'
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Canada will collect data on the impact on siting a disproportionate number of polluting industries and landfills in areas inhabited by racial minority communities, federal lawmakers voted Wednesday. The bill aims to tackle "environmental racism", where indigenous, Black, and other racial minority communities are exposed to higher levels of dirty air, contaminated water, or other toxins and pollutants.

One of the most famous cases is in the indigenous Grassy Narrows First Nation community in Ontario, where residents have since the 1960s suffered health impacts from mercury contamination produced by a former pulp and paper mill. Similar cases of polluting industries being sited in racial minority communities are common across Canada and the United States, where President Joe Biden signed an executive order in January pledging to tackle the issue.

"For too long, people just didn't realize that some people were being exposed to more toxins than others simply because of the color of their skin," said Lenore Zann, a Liberal Party parliamentarian from Nova Scotia and the Canadian bill's sponsor. "It's time that we address that and change our behavior as a society," she said in a phone interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Collecting data on the issue - such as the location of environmental hazards and levels of health problems in those areas - will make the problem clearer and allow legislators to create policy recommendations to begin addressing it, Zann said. In 2019, a U.N. special rapporteur on human rights and hazardous substances and wastes concluded that "marginalized groups, indigenous peoples, in particular, find themselves on the wrong side of a toxic divide, subject to conditions that would not be acceptable elsewhere in Canada."

During the debate on the bill Tuesday, however, opposition parties said the Liberal Party government had itself failed to act on pollution threats. They pointed to delays in the government fulfilling its 2015 pledge to within five years clean up water supplies in indigenous communities and end advisories to boil drinking water or drink bottled water.

The government has lifted more than 100 long-term advisories since the pledge, but 58 are still in place in 38 First Nation communities, according to Indigenous Services Canada, a government body. Conservative Party parliamentarian Eric Melillo said the government's record in tackling environmental racism had been "all talk".

He said it should prioritize practical steps like cleaning up water in First Nations communities and investing in infrastructure to help indigenous people deal with the impacts of climate change. INSPIRATION

The bill was inspired by the work of Ingrid Waldron, a sociologist at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, whose research has highlighted how environmental hazards disproportionately impact Black and indigenous communities in the province. Waldron in particular has examined the town of Shelburne, where a toxic waste dump site near a Black neighborhood is suspected of contributing to higher-than-usual cancer rates in the area.

Siting of such facilities "is based on racism, to put it bluntly," said Waldron, whose work was brought to a wider audience by a 2019 Netflix documentary directed and narrated by Hollywood actor Elliot Page. Speaking with the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview, Waldron said the facility siting decisions made by largely white economic and environmental policymakers rarely involved Black or indigenous people.

"The last thing they're going to do is put these industries in a white community," she said. While the new bill will require the federal government to collect data on the problem and create a strategy to solve it, analysts said the problem often lies in provincial-level industrial permitting decisions and other laws.

"The strategy, even if it's excellent, will come up against a barrier where it can't actually achieve what it wants to unless things change at the provincial level as well," said Dayna Scott, an environmental law professor at York University. She said the bill has put the issue on the agenda, but provincial rule changes would be needed, such as prohibiting the siting of polluting facilities in areas already overburdened with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sound of bombs replaced Rabindra sangeet in Bengal, says Rajnath Singh

Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the sound of bombs is being heard in the state instead of Rabindra sangeet and bomb-making factories are seen from...

Digital yuan could be back-up for mobile payment giants - PBOC

Retail-focused central bank digital cash could provide a key backup for widely-used Chinese mobile payment methods such as Alipay and Tencent Pay, the Peoples Bank of Chinas digital currency chief said on Thursday.To provide this backup or ...

White House to spend USD 10 billion to bolster vaccine effort

The White House announced Thursday that it is dedicating another USD 10 billion to try to drive up vaccination rates in low-income, minority and rural enclaves throughout the country.The effort, which is funded through the USD 1.9 trillion ...

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' returning soon to Facebook Watch

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are returning to Facebook Watchs Red Table Talk with all-new episodes on March 31 this year. As per Variety, Facebook Watch recently announced that Red Table Talk -- the buzzy, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021