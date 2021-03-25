EC orders transfer of 5 officers in West Bengal

The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of five officers, including an additional director general of police, in West Bengal saying they will not be given any poll-related assignment.

Those transferred in the poll-bound state are ADG West Zone Sanjay Singh, DCP (South Kolkata) Sudhir Neelkantha, SP (Cooch Behar) K Kannan, SP (Diamond Harbour) Avijit Banerjee and district election officer of Jhargram Ayesha Rani, official sources said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The sources said there had been complaints regarding these officers and reports of violence in areas under their watch.

The state will go for polls in eight phases beginning March 27.

The EC directive to the state government said Ayesha Rani will be attached to the office of the chief secretary till the completion of elections.

The Commission has ordered that Rajesh Kumar be posted as ADG West Zone, Joyeshi Dasgupta as DEO Jhargram, Arijit Sinha as SP (Diamond Harbour), Debashish Dhar as SP (Cooch Behar) and Akash Magharia as DCP (South Kolkata).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)