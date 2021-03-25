Left Menu

C'garh: Two Naxals surrender before police in Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:44 IST
Two Naxals, one of them with a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Thursday.

Dodi Vella alias Suresh (35) and woman cadre Sudari Modiyam (23), both natives of Bijapur, turned themselves in before senior police officials here on Wednesday, citing disappointment with the ''hollow'' Maoist ideology and harsh forest life, the official said.

Suresh was involved in several attacks in Odisha, while Modiyam was active in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, he said.

Suresh was the section deputy commander of platoon number 1 in Maoists' 3rd company, and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, the official said.

He was involved in at least four major Naxal incidents in Odisha between 2008 and 2009, including the attack at a police training school in Nayagarh district, in which 14 security personnel were killed in 2008, he said.

Modiyam was a member of a group headed by a central committee member of Maoists in Gadchiroli area, he said.

The duo was provided an encouragement amount of Rs 10,000 each and will be rehabilitated as per the policy of the state government, he added.

