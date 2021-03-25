Virus interrupts forming of new Dutch government

The coronavirus has interrupted the process of forming a new Dutch government, with one of the two "scouts" mapping out possible coalitions testing positive for COVID-19.

The government information service says that talks scheduled for Thursday have been canceled following the positive test recorded by Kajsa Ollongren, who is also caretaker interior minister and deputy prime minister in the outgoing coalition.

Advertisement

Ollongren is the second member of Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Cabinet to test positive this week, following state secretary for economic affairs and climate Mona Keijzer.

The coalition talks are expected to take weeks or months following last week's general election. Rutte's conservative VVD party won the most seats in the lower house of parliament but will likely need to enlist other parties to gain a majority in the 150-seat legislature.

The two coalitions "scouts" had been scheduled to meet Rutte and Sigrid Kaag, leader of the centrist D66 party that finished second in the election.

The government information service says officials are looking into "how and when the talks can resume."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)