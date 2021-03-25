Left Menu

U.S. ambassador tells Lebanese leaders it is time to form government

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:09 IST
U.S. ambassador tells Lebanese leaders it is time to form government
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)

The U.S. ambassador to Beirut called on Lebanese politicians on Thursday to set aside their differences to rescue the country from its many crises, after months of wrangling that has blocked a deal on a new government.

After "nearly eight months without a government...isn't it time to forgo demands?" U.S. ambassador Dorothy Shea said in dubbed TV comments after meeting Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

She joined a chorus of foreign officials urging fractious leaders to agree on a cabinet to tackle Lebanon's economic collapse, its worst crisis in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British banks slash office space, tell staff to 'work anywhere'

Britains Nationwide Building Society and Santander UK have become the latest banks to take an axe to their office space, cementing remote working arrangements put in place during the COVID-19 crisis. Nationwide has told all its 13,000 offic...

EU to offer Turkey aid, trade help despite rights concerns

European Union leaders are set Thursday to provide new incentives to Turkey to improve cooperation on migration and trade despite democratic backsliding in the country and lingering concern about its energy exploration ambitions in the Medi...

IVCA Awards 2021 expands ambit, recognises outstanding action in healthcare, gender diversity, inclusive India

New Delhi India, March 25 ANINewsVoir Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association IVCA touched a new milestone this year by expanding the ambit of its much-coveted annual IVCA PE-VC Awards. While the idea behind initiating the PE-...

Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account

TV personality Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter account after a decade, saying the platform no longer serves her positively.The model and entrepreneur, who has more than 13.7 million followers on the social networking site, posted a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021