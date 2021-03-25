U.S. ambassador tells Lebanese leaders it is time to form government

The U.S. ambassador to Beirut called on Lebanese politicians on Thursday to set aside their differences to rescue the country from its many crises, after months of wrangling that has blocked a deal on a new government.

After "nearly eight months without a government...isn't it time to forgo demands?" U.S. ambassador Dorothy Shea said in dubbed TV comments after meeting Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Advertisement

She joined a chorus of foreign officials urging fractious leaders to agree on a cabinet to tackle Lebanon's economic collapse, its worst crisis in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)