Wanted criminal escapes from police custody outside GTB Hospital

A wanted criminal escaped from police custody, following a shootout outside GTB Hospital in east Delhi on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shootout took place around 12.30 pm when the third batallion of the Delhi Police was taking gangster Kuldeep alias Fajja to the hospital for treatment in OPD, a senior police officer said. ''Outside the hospital building, five persons came in a Scorpio car and a motorcycle and fired at he third batallion of the police in an attempt to release the accused from police custody,'' he said. During the encounter, one assailant died on the spot and one got injured, while one was caught by police. The remaining accused, including Kuldeep, fled, police said. Further details are awaited.

