HC declines to entertain PIL claiming disbursal of loose medicines by doctors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:30 IST
The Delhi High Court Thursday declined to entertain a PIL seeking framing of guidelines to prevent loose medicines being allegedly provided to patients by doctors, saying no specific incidents of such violation has been mentioned in the plea.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh dismissed the petition, but gave the petitioner the liberty to file before the appropriate forum mentioning specific incidents of loose medicines being allegedly provided by doctors.

The court said as and when such proceedings are filed, the appropriate forum would consider the same in accordance with law.

The bench said there are provisions already there under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act to address the grievances raised by the petitioner.

With the observations, the bench dismissed the petition saying it has ''no substance''.

