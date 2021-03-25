Left Menu

Man, accused of killing 3 family members in Haryana, arrested in UP

An eight-member police team from Panipat arrested Ehsan, the accused, from his rented accommodation in Kanshiram Colony in Maryadpatti here on Wednesday with the help of Bhadohi police.Ehsan had killed his wife and two children, aged 10 and 14, in the Shivnagar area of Panipat about three years ago. The residents of Kanshiram Colony told police that Ehsan had been living in the locality for the last two and a half years.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:39 IST
Two months after three bodies were recovered from a house in Haryana, the accused in the triple murder case was arrested here by Panipat Crime Branch with the help of Uttar Pradesh police, officials said on Thursday. An eight-member police team from Panipat arrested Ehsan, the accused, from his rented accommodation in Kanshiram Colony in Maryadpatti here on Wednesday with the help of Bhadohi police.

Ehsan had killed his wife and two children, aged 10 and 14, in the Shivnagar area of Panipat about three years ago. He sold the house in which the bodies were buried to a man named, Pawan, and ran away, Inspector (Crime) Chitrakoot Puri said.

The new owner of the house found three skeletons in the house two months ago while digging it in order to treat the problem of ant colonies, the officer said. The residents of Kanshiram Colony told police that Ehsan had been living in the locality for the last two and a half years.

