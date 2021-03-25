Left Menu

Japan complains over U.S. military's use of term 'East Sea'

The Japanese consternation highlights the challenges for the new Biden administration, which has vowed to rebuild relations with its allies in Asia. South Korea, which was occupied by Japan from 1910-1945, argues that the area of the ocean should be known by what it sees as the neutral name "East Sea".

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:50 IST
Japan complains over U.S. military's use of term 'East Sea'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. military landed in hot water with Japanese officials on Thursday when a spokesman used the term "East Sea" to refer to the wedge of sea between Japan, Russia, and the Korean peninsula where North Korea tested missiles earlier in the day.

"We are aware of North Korean missile launches this morning into the East Sea," the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command spokesman Captain Mike Kafka said in the only initial official statement from the U.S. government. North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, drawing condemnation and concern from Japan, the United States, and South Korea.

The U.S. military's use of the term "East Sea" made a splash of its own in Japan, which prefers the name "Sea of Japan" . Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai told a news conference that the use of the East Sea was "inappropriate".

"Japan's stance on this issue is that 'The Sea of Japan' is the one and only official, the international name for this body of water," he said. "We have already made our position on this issue clear to the United States and are currently requesting a correction."

Kafka did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Japanese consternation highlights the challenges for the new Biden administration, which has vowed to rebuild relations with its allies in Asia.

South Korea, which was occupied by Japan from 1910-1945, argues that the area of the ocean should be known by what it sees as the neutral name "East Sea". The sea is also the location of islets that both South Korea and Japan claim. South Korea, which administers the outcrops, calls them Dokdo while Japan calls them Takeshima.

Those are just two areas of tension between the U.S. allies. Historical and economic disputes nearly led to South Korea scrapping, in 2019, an intelligence-sharing deal with Japan that had been backed and brokered by the United States.

Rhetoric has since cooled but the disputes can flare up unexpectedly and complicate U.S. efforts to coordinate Asia strategy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary could reopen schools around mid April at the earliest -govt

Hungary may approve a reopening plan next week, with schools opening on April 12 or 19 at the earliest and with the dates depending on the pace of vaccinations, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday.Gergely Gulyas als...

Bahrain converts underused shopping mall to vaccine centre

Bahrain has turned a mall largely emptied by the coronavirus pandemic into a vaccination hub as the Gulf state races to protect its population from COVID-19. Sitra Mall used to draw people in to access government offices, but the pandemic c...

Soccer-Mitrovic equals goal record with superb cameo display

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic justified coach Dragan Stojkovics faith in him as he shook off his poor club form to become his countrys joint top scorer with a superb brace in Wednesdays 3-2 win over Ireland.The 26-year old Fulham strik...

Injured Iyer exits bio-secure bubble, says will be back soon stronger: Iyer

Injured India batsman Shreyas Iyer has left the bio-secure bubble here after he was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month even as he vowed to come back even stronger.Iyer dislocate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021