Bihar man burns to death his estranged wife, 2 daughters

PTI | Katihar | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:50 IST
A man allegedly burnt to death his estranged wife and two minor daughters in Bihar's Katihar district on Thursday morning, police said.

The man and his mother were arrested in connection with the incident, Katihar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amarkant Jha told reporters.

The incident took place at Labha village in the Pranpur police station area of the district.

The man allegedly killed his wife (32) and two daughters -- one seven-year-old and another five -- with the help of his mother and a few others, police said without divulging further details.

The incident triggered an outrage in the area, forcing the police to intervene and pacify the locals.

According to locals, the incident happened in the early hours of the day.

The man burnt his wife and children by pouring kerosene and then setting them on fire, they said.

The bodies were sent to the Sadar Hospital for post- mortem, the police officer said, adding that the case is being investigated from all angles.

