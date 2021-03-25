France may need to impose strict lockdown - hospital professor

A strict lockdown in France may be the only way to avoid a major crisis within the hospital system, Professor Philippe Juvin from the Georges Pompidou hospital in Paris told BFM TV on Thursday.

Juvin, who is also the mayor of La Garenne-Colombes in the Paris region, said hospitals risked being overwhelmed to the point where they could neither treat COVID-19 patients nor non-COVID patients.

"The situation is critical," added Juvin.

