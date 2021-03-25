U.S.'s Blinken says West needs to cooperate more than ever

U.S.'s Blinken says West needs to cooperate more than everReuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:55 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that cooperation between allies was more important that at any time in recent history and that relations with NATO and the European Union would be crucial to overcoming challenges.
Speaking on the last day of his three-day visit to Brussels, Blinken said: "I came here very much with one particular focus in mind, and that was to make clear the United States' determination to revitalize our alliances and partnerships."
"We're convinced that it is enduring relationships, like the one between our countries, and like the ones that exist through the European Union and through NATO ... that we can overcome any of these challenges," Blinken said alongside Belgium's foreign minister, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as "devastating".
