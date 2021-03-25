Left Menu

Attorney released on bail in SAPS branding corruption case

Ramsamy appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and was granted R5 000 bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:00 IST
Attorney released on bail in SAPS branding corruption case
“Prinesh, trusting Ramsamy, transferred the money, which Ramsamy later squandered. The funds given to Ramsamy belonged to Kishene Chetty,” reads the statement. Image Credit: ANI

Pretoria-based attorney, Reshay Ramsamy Naidoo, has been released on bail for his alleged role in the multi-million rand SAPS branding corruption case.

Ramsamy appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and was granted R5 000 bail. He is facing charges of money laundering, theft, fraud and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) and acquiring of proceeds of unlawful activities.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate said Ramsamy's charges emanate from laundering R920 000 from his attorney trust account which he transferred to his business account. He disguised it as "fees".

In August last year, the suspect allegedly told his client, Prinesh Naidoo, to transfer the R920 000 from his business account - Imbobezi Enterprises - to him for safekeeping. This, said the Directorate, was as he anticipated that the unit and the National Police Commissioner's special task team would be freezing his client's account.

"Prinesh, trusting Ramsamy, transferred the money, which Ramsamy later squandered. The funds given to Ramsamy belonged to Kishene Chetty," reads the statement.

It believed the flow of transactions further point to the fact that the companies involved in the R85 million branding case were fronting.

SAPS spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said the attorney handed himself over to the Task Team on Tuesday.

"These investigations began in September 2018 which saw the arrest of 71 accused to date which included very high ranking police officers, businessmen and women," said Naidoo.

Almost every SAPS employees implicated in the case has since been dismissed for their alleged involvement in the cases.

Ramsamy is the 46th person to be charged in the matter. There are 72 accused in total, including the companies.

All accused will appear today at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. The group is accused of allegedly manipulating procurement processes in favour of specific companies.

"The case is expected to be postponed for further investigations," the Directorate said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights envoy calls for emergency summit on Myanmar

A United Nations human rights investigator called on Thursday for an emergency summit on Myanmar, saying that the diplomatic response to last months military coup and the crackdown on dissent was out of step with the scale of the crisis.Con...

Rupee skids for 3rd day, down 7 paise to 72.62 vs USD

Dropping for the third consecutive day, the Indian rupee fell by 7 paise to close at 72.62 against the US dollar on Thursday amid concerns over surging coronavirus cases in India and some other parts of the world.At the interbank forex mark...

Citizens assured of resolving SA's energy challenge

Government has assured citizens that efforts are being made to resolve the energy challenge faced by the country.This comes after the recent load shedding that was implemented by Eskom.Cabinet is aware of the negative socio-economic impact,...

Centre feeling insecure as Kejriwal 'emerging as an alternative' to Modi: Sisodia on GNCTD bill

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday slammed the Centre over the GNCTD bill alleging that it is feeling insecure as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is emerging as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.He also said tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021