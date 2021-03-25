Left Menu

Japan's Muji store operator says 'deeply concerned' about forced labour reports in China

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:02 IST
The Japanese operator of the Muji brand casual goods stores said on Thursday it was "deeply concerned" about reports of forced labor in the Xinjiang region of China.

Ryohin Keikaku Co said in a statement it had conducted an audit of factories in the region that supply its goods, saying it found significant issues. The company said it was working to ensure compliance with EU and U.S. laws and regulations regarding human rights in Xinjiang.

