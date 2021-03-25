Left Menu

Punjab Minister inaugurates health centres among several infrastructure projects

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:10 IST
Punjab Minister inaugurates health centres among several infrastructure projects

Punjab Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra on Thursday inaugurated a slew of projects to the people besides laying foundation stones of some significant undertakings to boost infrastructure development across the state, an official statement said.

Several Cabinet Ministers and MLAs simultaneously joined the event through video conferencing from their respective locations.

During the virtual programme, Mohindra dedicated 151 health and wellness centres to facilitate citizens with the best healthcare facilities besides inaugurating a Rs 93 crore state-of-the-art District Administrative Complex in Amritsar, the statement said.

Mohindra also digitally laid foundation stones of four tehsil complexes each at a cost of Rs 5 crore at Malerkotla, Bhawanigarh and Ahmedgarh in Sangrur district and Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib district besides dedicating a sub tehsil at Sham Chaurasi in Hoshiarpur district at an outlay of Rs 1 crore.

Giving a boost to policing infrastructure, Mohindra also dedicated nine new complexes of police stations at Sadar Patiala, Malaud, Beas, Zira, Bilga, Basti Bawa Khel, Sidhwan Bet, Bahavwala and Ahmedgarh city.

Addressing the event, Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar said several people-friendly initiatives like computerisation of revenue records have been undertaken by the department.

He said the newly inaugurated district complex in Amritsar built with architectural grandeur would cater to the needs of people related to several government departments within one building, thereby, saving their time and energy.

He also mentioned that two more tehsil complexes at a cost of Rs 12 crore in Rampuraphul and Ajnala would be completed soon.

On the occasion, Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that after setting up the health and wellness centres in the rural areas, 700 more such centres would also be established in the urban sector, especially in slum areas. He said COVID-19 vaccination would also be provided at all the health and wellness centres from April 1.

In her opening remarks, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan briefly gave updates on the infrastructure projects of police, health and revenue to bring more efficiency in the functioning of these departments.

She also appreciated the efforts of all departments to fight a relentless battle against the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

