Bengal polls: IPS, IAS officers removed two days ahead of first phase

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:17 IST
An IAS and four IPS officers in West Bengal were removed on Thursday by the Election Commission, two days ahead of the first phase of polling, officials said.

Additional Director-General (West Zone) Sanjay Singh was replaced by Rajesh Kumar, as per an official order.

District Magistrate and District Election Officer of Jhargram Ayesha Rani was replaced by Joyeshi Dasgupta, it said.

Jhargram will be voting in the first phase on March 27.

The EC has decided to deploy 127 companies of central forces for booth management in this district, officials said.

Arijit Sinha was named the new Superintendent of Police of Diamond Harbour, replacing Avijit Banerji, the order said.

Debashish Dhar was named the new SP of Coochbehar, replacing K Kannan.

In Kolkata, Deputy Commissioner (South) Sudhir Neelkantha was replaced by Akash Magharia, the order stated.

The decision to remove these officers was taken after several allegations from opposition parties were received that they may try to influence the polls in favour of the ruling party, EC sources said.

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

