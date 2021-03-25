Bengal polls: IPS, IAS officers removed two days ahead of first phase

An IAS and four IPS officers in West Bengal were removed on Thursday by the Election Commission, two days ahead of the first phase of polling, officials said.

Additional Director-General (West Zone) Sanjay Singh was replaced by Rajesh Kumar, as per an official order.

District Magistrate and District Election Officer of Jhargram Ayesha Rani was replaced by Joyeshi Dasgupta, it said.

Jhargram will be voting in the first phase on March 27.

The EC has decided to deploy 127 companies of central forces for booth management in this district, officials said.

Arijit Sinha was named the new Superintendent of Police of Diamond Harbour, replacing Avijit Banerji, the order said.

Debashish Dhar was named the new SP of Coochbehar, replacing K Kannan.

In Kolkata, Deputy Commissioner (South) Sudhir Neelkantha was replaced by Akash Magharia, the order stated.

The decision to remove these officers was taken after several allegations from opposition parties were received that they may try to influence the polls in favour of the ruling party, EC sources said.