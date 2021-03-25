Man attacks woman employee of bar, later jumps to death

A 54-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after assaulting a woman employee of a bar with a knife in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late night on Wednesday, they said.

''The victim is a 33-year-old employee of a bar, whom the accused, identified as Shobhraj Ragini, stabbed with a knife. Thinking that the woman died in the attack, the accused jumped out of the window of the bar located on the fourth floor, and died on the spot,'' an official of Kapurbawdi police station said.

The woman survived the attack and was admitted to a local hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for multiple stab injuries, he said.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), he said, adding that the motive behind the attack is yet to be known.

The body of the deceased has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.