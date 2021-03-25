MP: Man kills 2 minor sons, commits suicide in Dewas

A man allegedly committed suicide after killing his two minor sons by throwing them into a well in Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Toulapura village in the morning, Barotha police station in charge Shailendra Mukati said.

''Mukesh Rawat threw his minor sons, aged 10 and seven, into a well, and reached home and informed his brother about his act. The brother rushed to the well to rescue the children but they had died by then. Rawat then set himself ablaze and died on the spot,'' he said.

The official said Rawat was an alcoholic and his wife had left him sometime ago due to frequent fights.

A case has been registered and further probe was underway, the Barotha police station official added.

