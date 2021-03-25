British military jet crashes in south west England, crew eject -reports
A British military jet has crashed in Cornwall, south west England, according to reports on Thursday, with media saying that the crew ejected before the plane went down in a field. Sky News reported that nobody had died as a result of the crash and local police said that emergency services were attending the scene.Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:27 IST
Sky News reported that nobody had died as a result of the crash and local police said that emergency services were attending the scene. The Sun newspaper said that the plane involved was a Hawk T1 jet, usually used in training, which was part of a Royal Navy squadron based at Culdrose, not far from the site of the crash at Helston, on the most tip of England's most westerly point.
"Emergency services are currently in the St Martins area of Helston following reports of a plane crash. Public are asked to avoid the area whilst first responders attend the scene," said local police on Twitter.
