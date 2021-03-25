3 CRPF personnel injured in militant attack on outskirts of Srinagar

3 CRPF personnel injured in militant attack on outskirts of SrinagarPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:34 IST
Three CRPF personnel were injured in a militant attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.
The militants opened fire on the CRPF personnel in Lawaypora in the Parimpora police station area in Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.
The injured personnel have been rushed to a hospital, the official said.
The area has been cordoned off, he said, adding that further details are awaited.
