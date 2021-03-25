Left Menu

LGBT groups want equality law in Japan before Tokyo Olympics

It is a responsibility for a host nation to legalize the equality act. Igarashi said the groups submitted the signatures to Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito, as well as opposition lawmakers.Japan has slowly shown increased support and awareness of sexual diversity but lacks legal protections, while dozens of other countries have allowed same-sex marriages and enacted other laws protecting the rights of sexual minorities.Pressure to conform still forces many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people to hide their sexual identities fearing discrimination at school, work and even from their families.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:34 IST
LGBT groups want equality law in Japan before Tokyo Olympics

Activists submitted a petition with over 106,000 signatures to Japan's ruling party Thursday, calling for an LGBT equality law to be enacted before the Tokyo Games, saying Japan as host nation should live up to the Olympic charter banning gender and sexual discrimination.

Their action came on the day the Olympic torch relay began in the northern prefecture of Fukushima counting down to the Games that start in July.

LGBTQ and other human rights activists say the momentum for the law is rising as Japan gets attention over its handling of gender equality, diversity and other human rights issues.

“Many LGBT people in Japan are still discriminated against ... We need legislation to guarantee human rights and equality of LGBT people,” said Yuri Igarashi, director of the Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation, one of four main groups that organized the petition. “It is a responsibility for a host nation to legalize the equality act.” Igarashi said the groups submitted the signatures to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito, as well as opposition lawmakers.

Japan has slowly shown increased support and awareness of sexual diversity but lacks legal protections, while dozens of other countries have allowed same-sex marriages and enacted other laws protecting the rights of sexual minorities.

Pressure to conform still forces many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people to hide their sexual identities fearing discrimination at school, work and even from their families. Transgender people must get their reproductive organs removed before their gender can be changed on official documents — a requirement that international medical experts and human rights groups criticize as inhumane.

But recently, a district court in Sapporo, in northern Japan, ruled that the prohibition of same-sex unions violates the constitutional right to equality. That case has no immediate legal impact but could promote public support for equal rights. The ruling party has promised to raise its awareness of LGBT issues and says it is working on legislation “to promote understanding,” but the move is expected to face strong resistance from the conservatives in the party.

Fumino Sugiyama, a transgender activist and former Olympian in fencing, said at the news conference that few Japanese LGBT athletes have come out because of fear of discrimination or disappointing their families, and they worry about hurting their future career and relationship with athletic organizations.

“I believe a change in the athletic community could be a driving force toward a social change,'' Sugiyama said. “We call for the equality law so that we can achieve a society where not only LGBTQ people but everyone can live in a safe and secure environment.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian soccer club Bruges' flotation set to be shelved - De Tijd

Belgian soccer club Bruges Club Brugge NV is set to cancel or postpone its planned stock market flotation, Belgian business daily De Tijd said on Thursday. The national champions were to have listed on Euronext Brussels at the end of March ...

MP: five varsity employees sacked for trying to access porn site

Five employees of Jiwaji University here have been sacked for allegedly trying to watch porn on office computers, an official said on Thursday.These employees, which included two women, were found to have tried to download material from a p...

Amazon calls on India not to alter e-commerce investment rules -sources

Amazon asked the Indian government on Thursday not to change e-commerce foreign investment rules until investigations into its business practices had been concluded, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The commerce minis...

UPDATE 2-Old H&M comment on 'forced labour' in China's Xinjiang raises online storm

At least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop HMs products amid social media attacks on the Swedish company for saying it was deeply concerned about reports of forced labour in the far western region of Xinjiang.The European Union, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021