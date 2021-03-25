Britain says two pilots being checked by medics after ejecting from military jet

Britain says two pilots being checked by medics after ejecting from military jetReuters | London | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:42 IST
Britain defence ministry said that two pilots are being checked by medics after ejecting from a military jet in Cornwall, south west England.
Reports said that the plane, a Royal Navy Hawk, had crashed into a field earlier on Thursday.
"An investigation will begin in due course," the Ministry of Defence press office said on Twitter.
