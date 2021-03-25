Left Menu

CPI(M) leader Tarigami welcomes thaw in Indo-Pak ties, bats for more initiatives

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:43 IST
CPI(M) leader Tarigami welcomes thaw in Indo-Pak ties, bats for more initiatives

Welcoming the thaw in India-Pakistan relations, senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Thursday demanded more initiatives to normalise ties between the two nations to ensure lasting peace in the region.

''We welcome it. More initiatives are needed to normalise relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours to ensure lasting peace in the region'', Tarigami said.

He said there are already signs of a cooling down in India-Pakistan relations as the two governments have agreed to cooperate on healthcare under the aegis of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and of reviving negotiations on religious pilgrimages after agreeing to uphold the ceasefire agreement in February.

''These moves may together set the stage for bolder measures towards a lasting peace'', he added.

However, as past experiences show, even sustained initiatives by Indian and Pakistani leaders have foundered on relatively lower levels of hostility, because openly-expressed distrust kept the field open for spoilers to step in, he said.

''What is needed now is the peace process should not be allowed to go on the back burner because of isolated incidents of violence'', he said.

Tarigami said that ideally, India and Pakistan should move to pick up peace negotiations from where they left off in 2007. ''The draft framework was a win-win which took into consideration the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir along with the requirements of India and Pakistan'', he added.

The veteran CPI(M) leader said that in the current adverse times, the significance of dialogue becomes more important and it is extremely important that not only the dialogue process should be furthered, but all channels of communication at diplomatic levels must be opened.

''It is high time that India and Pakistan realise the importance of peaceful co-existence'', he said.

People of Jammu and Kashmir are the worst hit by Indo-Pak hostility and turmoil in the region. Peace with dignity is in the interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir who always want better relations between the two countries, he said.

Tarigami said the people of J-K want a dignified life for which an environment of purposeful dialogue is needed and all the stakeholders must be taken on board.

The recent ceasefire has given a sigh of relief to thousands of border residents living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, who were at the receiving end of Indo-Pak animosity in the recent years, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian soccer club Bruges' flotation set to be shelved - De Tijd

Belgian soccer club Bruges Club Brugge NV is set to cancel or postpone its planned stock market flotation, Belgian business daily De Tijd said on Thursday. The national champions were to have listed on Euronext Brussels at the end of March ...

MP: five varsity employees sacked for trying to access porn site

Five employees of Jiwaji University here have been sacked for allegedly trying to watch porn on office computers, an official said on Thursday.These employees, which included two women, were found to have tried to download material from a p...

Amazon calls on India not to alter e-commerce investment rules -sources

Amazon asked the Indian government on Thursday not to change e-commerce foreign investment rules until investigations into its business practices had been concluded, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The commerce minis...

UPDATE 2-Old H&M comment on 'forced labour' in China's Xinjiang raises online storm

At least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop HMs products amid social media attacks on the Swedish company for saying it was deeply concerned about reports of forced labour in the far western region of Xinjiang.The European Union, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021