5 killed by avalanche in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:47 IST
At least five members of a family were killed by an avalanche that hit their home in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

The snow slip swept away the house far away from where it initially stood in Sargan village of Neelum Valley, Radio Pakistan reported.

The victims -- a woman and her four children -- were shifted to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities.

