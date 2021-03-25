5 killed by avalanche in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

At least five members of a family were killed by an avalanche that hit their home in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

The snow slip swept away the house far away from where it initially stood in Sargan village of Neelum Valley, Radio Pakistan reported.

Advertisement

The victims -- a woman and her four children -- were shifted to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)