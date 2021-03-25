Left Menu

Haryana: 2 killed in firing incident in Ambala

They were returning home in a car when the incident took place, they added.When they reached Kalka Chowk on AmbalaRajpura Highway, the assailants arrived in a car and opened fire at them before fleeing, police said.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:03 IST
Two people were killed and as many injured after armed assailants opened fire at them in Ambala City on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rahul (34) and Pankaj alias Panja (28). One of the injured, Gaurav, was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh due to his serious condition while the other was admitted in civil hospital here.

Police said the four belonged to the same village near Mohali in Punjab and had come to Ambala in connection with a court case. They were returning home in a car when the incident took place, they added.

When they reached Kalka Chowk on Ambala–Rajpura Highway, the assailants arrived in a car and opened fire at them before fleeing, police said. According to police, the incident could be a fallout of a rivalry between the two groups. After getting the information of the incident, senior police officers including Ambala Range Inspector General of Police, Y Puran Kumar and Superintendent of Police Hamid Akhtar reached the scene of the crime and also visited the civil hospital.

Akhtar said the matter is being investigated. Meanwhile, DSP Sultan Singh said police teams have been constituted to trace the assailants and CCTV footage near Kalka Chowk is being obtained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

