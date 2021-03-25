Maha: Teen gets electrocuted at car cleaning outlet in Thane

Maha: Teen gets electrocuted at car cleaning outlet in ThanePTI | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:15 IST
A 17-year-old boy got electrocuted while working at a car cleaning outlet in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place late on Tuesday night when the victim Akshay Varolia was washing a car at the outlet located in Kisan Nagar, the station house officer of Sri Nagar police station said.
The boy suffered an electric shock and was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, he said.
The victim's body was sent to a government hospital here for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
