Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5.15 pm.

BOM15 MH-COURT-WAZE Waze's NIA custody extended till Apr 3; says he was made scapegoat Mumbai: A special court here on Thursday extended the NIA custody of suspended police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in connection with the recovery of explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, till April 3.

BOM1 MH-SINGH-DESHMUKH Will welcome probe against me if Maha CM orders it: Deshmukh Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said he would welcome a probe if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray orders any into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations of corruption against him.

BOM2 MH-VACCINATION Maha tops in COVID-19 vaccination drive, surpasses Rajasthan Mumbai: Maharashtra has emerged as leader in the COVID-19 vaccination drive as it has administered vaccine doses to 43,42,646 people, an official said on Thursday.

BOM10 MH-TAPPING-MVA Maha leaders warn of action against officers for 'helping' Centre against MVA Mumbai: Senior leaders of the ruling NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Thursday warned of strict action against IPS and IAS officers who allegedly secretly helped the BJP-led Centre against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

BOM11 MH-COURT-LD KOCHHAR-BAIL ICICI-Videocon PMLA case: HC grants bail to Deepak Kochhar Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

