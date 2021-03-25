U.N. rights envoy calls for emergency summit on Myanmar

A United Nations human rights investigator called on Thursday for an emergency summit on Myanmar, saying that the diplomatic response to last month's military coup and the crackdown on dissent was "out of step with the scale of the crisis".

"Conditions in Myanmar are deteriorating," said Thomas Andrews, special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, in a statement. "But they will likely get much worse without an immediate, robust, international response in support of those under siege."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)