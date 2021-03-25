Pakistan: 7 killed in road accident in Balochistan
The accident took place in Kardagap area of Mastung district on Wednesday, officials said.Kardagap Assistant Commissioner Atta Baloch said all are members in the car died, which included a man, his wife and four children. Another mans body has been recovered but he is yet to be identified.Baloch said two others received injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital.PTI | Quetta | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:46 IST
Seven people, including six of a family, were killed when a speeding bus crashed into a car in Pakistan's Balochistan province, officials said on Thursday. The accident took place in Kardagap area of Mastung district on Wednesday, officials said.
Kardagap Assistant Commissioner Atta Baloch said all are members in the car died, which included a man, his wife and four children. Another man's body has been recovered but he is yet to be identified.
Baloch said two others received injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital. The bus driver fled the scene, but his vehicle was taken into custody, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kardagap
- Balochistan province
- Mastung
- Atta Baloch
- Pakistan