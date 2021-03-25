Pakistan: 7 killed in road accident in Balochistan

Seven people, including six of a family, were killed when a speeding bus crashed into a car in Pakistan's Balochistan province, officials said on Thursday. The accident took place in Kardagap area of Mastung district on Wednesday, officials said.

Kardagap Assistant Commi­ssi­oner Atta Baloch said all are members in the car died, which included a man, his wife and four children. Another man's body has been recovered but he is yet to be identified.

Baloch said two others received injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital. The bus driver fled the scene, but his vehicle was taken into custody, he added.

