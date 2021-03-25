Baltics call on Russia to grant immediate medical care to Navalny
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:48 IST
EU members Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia called on Russia to grant medical care to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny "as soon as possible", foreign ministers of the three countries tweeted on Thursday.
"Disturbing reports on Navalny health condition. Access to health care is a basic right even of political prisoners", the ministers wrote in their tweets.
"We call on the international community and (European Union leaders) to speak up too".
