Left Menu

CRPF officer killed, 3 jawans injured in militant attack on outskirts of Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:51 IST
CRPF officer killed, 3 jawans injured in militant attack on outskirts of Srinagar

One CRPF officer was killed and three jawans sustained injuries in a militant attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

The militants opened fire on the CRPF personnel in Lawaypora in the Parimpora police station area in Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in the attack and they were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the officer was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

He said the injured jawans were moved to a military hospital here.

The deceased officer has been identified as sub-inspector Manga Ram Dev Barman.

The injured are constables Nazim Ali, Jaganath Ray and Ashok Kumar.

The area, which has witnessed several attacks on security forces and encounters with militants in recent years, has been cordoned off, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SAI organises sensitisation program on managing diet and jet lag for youth boxers

With an eye on preparing young boxers in the best possible way -- both on and off the ring for the upcoming AIBA Youth Championships in Poland scheduled for April, the Sports Authority of India organised a sensitisation program on Thursday....

Army's evaluation criteria for PC to women SSC officers shows systemic discrimination: SC

The evaluation criteria set by the Army for granting permanent commission PC to women SSC officers constituted systemic discrimination which has caused an economic and psychological harm and an affront to their dignity, the Supreme Court sa...

Vote for Modi if you want development schemes, Didi handed

In an outreach to tribals and the Kurmi community of the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday promised a development board, free education and jobs for them.Shah also assailed the ruling TMC for handing over their rights and lan...

Russia begins producing third COVID-19 vaccine - ministry

Russia has started producing CoviVac, its third vaccine against COVID-19, and will soon make it available for use in its regions, though phase three trials are still under way, officials said on Thursday.The most well-known Russian coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021