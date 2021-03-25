Left Menu

Maha: Explosion at oxygen plant of hospital in Solapur

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:02 IST
An explosion occurred at an unused oxygen plant of a hospital in Maharashtra's Solapur district, an official said on Thursday.

A 49-year-old man, who was sitting near the plant at the time of the blast, died during treatment in the wee hours of the day, the official said.

Markandeya Sahakari Hospital has two oxygen plants and the explosion took place on Wednesday night at a plant, which has not been in use since early March, chairman of the hospital Dr Manik Ghurram said.

Hanmant Kshirsagar fell unconscious after the explosion and died during treatment, it was stated.

The victim's family has alleged that the death was caused due to the blast, as Kshirsagar had inhaled a white powder-like substance that had spread in the air post the explosion.

''The exact cause of death will be ascertained once the post-mortem report arrives,'' Dr Ghurram said.

''A white powder-like substance spread in the air following an explosion at the unused plant. As the powder spread in the hospital, we shifted the patients to another building as a precautionary measure,'' he said, adding that it was a non-hazardous and non-toxic substance.

The victim's kin have filed a complaint application with Jail Road police station, it was stated.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of the Solapur Municipal Corporation Dhanraj Pandey said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

''As per preliminary information from doctors, Kshirsagar could have died of a heart attack. However, the exact reason for the death will be ascertained only after a post-mortem,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

