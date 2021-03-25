Poland could introduce further sanctions against Belarus, official says

Poland could extend sanctions against Belarus, a deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, as a diplomatic spat between the two countries escalates after Belarusian authorities detained two Poles this week.

"The Belarusian government's unfriendly behaviour will be met with an adequate response from Poland. There is a chance of extending sanctions," Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told Polish state news agency PAP on Thursday.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)