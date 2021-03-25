Poland could introduce further sanctions against Belarus, official says

Poland could introduce further sanctions against Belarus, official saysReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:15 IST
Poland could extend sanctions against Belarus, a deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, as a diplomatic spat between the two countries escalates after Belarusian authorities detained two Poles this week.
"The Belarusian government's unfriendly behaviour will be met with an adequate response from Poland. There is a chance of extending sanctions," Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told Polish state news agency PAP on Thursday.
