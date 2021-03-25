Left Menu

U.S. blacklists two Myanmar military-controlled companies -U.S. Treasury

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:22 IST
The United States on Thursday sanctioned two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military following the generals' Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown, according to a statement on the U.S. Department of Treasury's website.

The U.S. sanctions target Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited, according to a notice posted on the website.

