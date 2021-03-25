UK PM Johnson to hold news conference on March 29

UK PM Johnson to hold news conference on March 29Reuters | London | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:27 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a press conference on Monday, March 29, his spokesman said on Thursday.
The conference marks a previously-announced loosening of coronavirus restrictions in England and will be the first to be broadcast from a new government media suite.
