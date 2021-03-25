U.S. blacklists two Myanmar military-controlled companies -U.S. Treasury
The United States on Thursday sanctioned two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military following the generals' Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown, according to a statement on the U.S. Treasury Department's website. The sanctions target Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Ltd (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation Ltd (MEC), according to a notice posted on the website. Representatives for the two entities had no immediate comment on Wednesday. Reuters had reported the sanctions had been expected.Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:42 IST
The United States on Thursday sanctioned two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military following the generals' Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown, according to a statement on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
The sanctions target Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Ltd (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation Ltd (MEC), according to a notice posted on the website. The move by Washington freezes any assets held by the entities in the United States and is the latest in a series of sanctions following the military takeover that have targeted Myanmar's central bank as well as top generals.
Thursday's action is the first against the business interests of Myanmar's military, which controls vast swaths of Myanmar’s economy with interests ranging from beer and cigarettes to telecommunications, tires, mining and real estate. Representatives for the two entities had no immediate comment on Wednesday. Reuters had reported the sanctions had been expected.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Myanmar
- The United States
- MEHL
- United States
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1 -Myanmar security forces raid compound of striking rail workers
U.N. Security Council wrestles with threat of action over Myanmar coup
Protesters adapt tactics after Myanmar police use violence
WRAPUP 2-Myanmar security forces surround striking rail workers; U.N. fails to condemn coup
Lobbyist to be paid $2 mln to 'explain' Myanmar's coup on behalf of junta