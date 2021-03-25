2 CRPF personnel killed, as many injured in militant attack on outskirts of Srinagar

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two jawans sustained injuries in a militant attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

The militants opened fire on the CRPF personnel in Lawaypora in the Parimpora police station area in Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in the attack and were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where a sub-inspector was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

He said the injured personnel were moved to a military hospital here, where a constable succumbed to injuries.

The deceased have been identified as sub-inspector Manga Ram Dev Barman and constable Ashok Kumar.

The injured are constables Nazim Ali and Jaganath Ray.

The area, which has witnessed several attacks on security forces and encounters with militants in recent years, has been cordoned off, the official said.

