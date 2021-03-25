Left Menu

Turkey says it agreed with Russia to prevent violations in Syria -state media

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:45 IST
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu agreed to work together to prevent violations of a ceasefire in northern Syria in a phone call, Turkish state media reported on Thursday. Earlier this week, Turkey expressed to Russia's envoy its objections and concerns about a recent flare-up of violence in northwest Syria, after Russian jets hit towns near the Turkish border and a hospital in the region.

Akar also said he agreed with Shoigu to work together to bring "terrorist groups" in northern Syria under control.

Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- while expressing happiness over his first foreign visit since the pandemic -- said that he looks forward to having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ...

